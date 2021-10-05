Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress, AAP accuse BJP of ‘throttling’ democracy

Both vow to stand firmly with farmers and the kin of the victims

Referring to the ‘Lakhimpur Kheri incident’, The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of ‘throttling’ democracy.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked the BJP to respect the democratic values rather perpetrate the rule of coercion to stifle the voice of people.

Mr. Channi said the Congress would resist the excesses of the BJP-led Governments. At a protest against the Lakhimpur incident, he equated it with the ‘Jallianwala Bagh” massacre.

“The BJP would not succeed in its nefarious designs to indulge in such atrocious activities to demoralise the farmers thus diverting them from their path of peaceful agitation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he would caution the Centre not to force our youth to follow a revolutionary path. He appealed to the Centre to immediately repeal the farm laws.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress members staged protests across all the districts against the Lakhimpur incident and against the arrest of Priyanka Vadra, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee. State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore described the arrest of Ms. Vadra as undemocratic and an attempt by the BJP to strangle democracy. At the protest march in Shahpur, party State general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania said the BJP policies have always been anti-farmer. Congress members staged protests in Haryana too.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members staged protests in several parts of Punjab.

Farmer wing president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the party leaders and volunteers demand the arrest of the son of Union Minister Of State for Home Ajay Mishra and also the dismissal of the Minister immediately.

“The Lakhimpur Kheri violence is a blot on our democracy. The oppression meted out to the farmers is not acceptable,” he said, adding that the party stands firmly with the farmers and the kin of the victims.