Lakhimpur Kheri | Amid uproar, it’s business as usual for Ajay Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra. File

New Delhi

16 December 2021 23:38 IST

Union Minister of State for Home attends meetings in North Block and clears files.

Despite repeated protests in Parliament by the Opposition seeking his removal, it was business as usual for Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday. Mr. Mishra attended official meetings in North Block, in a clear indication that there have been no instructions from the government to drop him from the ministerial position.

Mr. Mishra was seen abusing and lunging at a journalist in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday when he was asked about a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report that said that the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned conspiracy. The Minister’s son Ashish Mishra is a prime accused in the October 3 incident where four farmers were killed and several others injured after they were run over by a car that was part of the convoy of the Union Minister.

Lakhimpur Kheri | ‘Sack Ajay Mishra’ call roils Parliament

On Thursday, Mr. Mishra held a review meeting with officials in North Block. An official said that he was present in the office for two hours and is also learnt to have cleared files.

He is expected to visit Dibrugarh in Assam on December 18 to attend an event of the Official Languages Division.

Official event

On January 20, he is expected to be the chief guest at the raising day parade of Sashastra Seema Bal.

Earlier in November, Mr. Mishra was conspicuously absent from the group photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior police officers at the annual Director-General of police conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Lucknow.

Though Mr. Mishra attended the conference on the previous two days (November 19 and 20), he was missing from the valedictory session when Mr. Modi addressed the police officers.