Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Arrests will be made based on evidence, says police officer

Let us do things as per law, says Lucknow IG

A senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh has said arrests in the Lakhimpur Kheri case — in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is accused of murder and criminal conspiracy — will be made after the police get evidence and corroborate it.

Mr. Ashish alias Monu is named in the FIR along with 15-20 unidentified people. Eight people died in the incident on Sunday — four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and local scribe Raman Kashyap who had gone to cover a protest planned by farmers against the visit of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to Tikonia area of Kheri.

When asked by reporters why no arrests had been made yet in the case despite the identity of the accused being known, Inspector General, Lucknow, Laxmi Singh said a team had been formed and arrests would be made after finding evidence.

“We are engaged in a law and order situation. We have formed a team. As and when we are able to apprehend the accused, as and when we are able to find evidence and corroborate it... please let us do things as per law,” the officer said on Tuesday.

Farmers as well as several Opposition leaders have demanded the arrest of the Minister’s son, who has claimed that he was not present at the site of the incident but was in his ancestral village Banveerpur managing an annual wrestling event conducted in the memory of his grandfather.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who mediated between the protesting farmers and the U.P. administration, demanded that the State government fulfil its promises within a set period.

“The Minister should be dismissed and his son should be immediately arrested,” Mr. Tikait added.

Mr. Ajay Mishra is an MP from Kheri and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Farmers have demanded that he be sacked for an independent and fair probe.