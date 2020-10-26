LAHDC-Leh poll: BJP wins 6 seats; counting underway

The BJP has won six seats out of 26 in till Monday noon, as the counting for 19 seats are underway for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, which manages the local governance issues in the newly carved Union Territory (UT).
According to official figures, BJP candidate Ghulam Mehdi won from Turtuk constituency; BJP candidate Tsering Sandup won from Panamik constituency; BJP candidate Tsering Angchuk won Diskit Constituency and BJP candidate Tashi Namgyal Yakzee also won from Tangtse constituency.
The BJP has managed to sweep all the 5 seats of the Nubra valley, with significant Muslim population. Meanwhile, independent candidate Konchok Stanzin has been declared winner from Chushul constituency.
The council has a total of 26 seats. The results of 19 seats are yet to be made available.
