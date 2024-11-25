Ladli Bahan scheme was not launched for votes: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid a clamour to launch women-centric cash benefit schemes by State governments, Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (November 25, 2024) said the ‘Ladli Bahan’ scheme started in Madhya Pradesh when he was the Chief Minister was not aimed at getting votes but at empowering women.

The “Ladli Bahan” scheme was said to be a game-changer by many political analysts who felt that it helped the Bharatiya Janata Party win another term in the State. More recently, in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, similar schemes were said to be a major factor behind the incumbent governments retaining power.

“The Ladli Bahan yojana was not brought to get votes. I always felt that economic empowerment is key to ensuring gender empowerment,” Mr. Chouhan said in his address at an event here to launch the third edition of “Nayi Chetna — Pahal Badlaav Ki”, a national campaign against gender-based violence.

All-round empowerment

He said economic, social, political and educational empowerment of women was essential to ensure an end to gender-based violence. “Violence against women happens not just in villages, but also in cities.... In more than 90% rape cases, the perpetrator is someone known to the victim. Where are the daughters safe?...If there is an incident like rape, the culprit should be hanged to death.... Such monsters have no right to live”.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said, “Gender equality and women empowerment are enshrined in the Constitution. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, our government feels that women-led development is the only way forward”.

The Women and Child Development Ministry and the Rural Development Ministry jointly launched a national campaign which urges for actionable steps to eliminate gender-based violence.

The campaign “#AbKoiBahanaNahi” (no more excuses), which calls on the public, government, and key stakeholders to take actionable steps to eliminate gender-based violence, is a collaborative effort between the two ministries with support from U.N. Women.

It was launched along with the ‘Nayi Chetna 3.0 campaign,’ led by the Ministry of Rural Development, to ensure a wide reach on spreading the call to action on ending gender-based violence, leaving no one behind.

Globally, every year, from November 25, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, which is Human Rights Day, the 16 days of activism campaign is observed to raise awareness on ending gender-based violence.

This year, building on the global campaign of the United Nations of #NoExcuse, which draws attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women to revitalise commitments, call for accountability and action, the Government of India is launching #AbKoiBahanaNahi with the aim to highlight the message of urgency of ending violence against women and girls, and underscoring national zero-tolerance stance towards any and all forms of gender-based violence, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.

