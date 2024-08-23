Story so far: Celebrating the ‘brother-sister’ relationship, the Mahrashtra government launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana on Saturday (August 17, 2024), two days ahead of on Rakhabandhan. The scheme currently offer ₹1,500 per month to women with an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh.

“This is an extremely selfish government. It sees the brother-sister relationship through the prism of money,” claimed NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, while criticising the scheme. She added that the scheme was launched because of the Lok Sabha poll “shock” for the ruling Mahayuti (comprising of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena), which won only 18 of the 48 seats.

Defending the scheme, Chief Minster Eknath Shinde said, “My government will not stop at ₹1,500. If you give us strength, the amount will rise,” seemingly seeking support in the State elections expected to be held in October-November. Shaking off the Opposition’s claims, he said, “those born with silver spoons would not be able to understand the value of ₹1,500.”

Maharashtra is one of seven States where direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes aimed at women have been launched. West Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have all rolled out similar schemes while Telangana and Punjab are yet to fulfill their pre-poll promise of monthly cash transfers to women.

Here’s a look at theses schemes, their implementation and the impact of such schemes.

Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

The newly-launched scheme is aimed at one crore eligible women between the ages of 21 and 65 years, with an annual family income capped at ₹2.5 lakh, who will receive ₹1500 per month. The scheme, which was announced in the supplementary budget, is expected to cost the State exchequer ₹46,000 crore annually. The cut-off date to apply for the scheme is August 31, 2024.

The sState government clarified that though the scheme was launched on August 17, July would be considered as the starting month for DBT. Hence, beneficiaries will receive an initial installment of ₹3,000, covering two months. Mr. Shinde claimed that ₹3,000 crore has already been disbursed to one crore eligible women within a day of its launch. He has also promised an annual allocation of ₹35,000 crore for the scheme and has hinted at increase the disbursed amount, ‘if voted to power’ in the upcoming state polls.

Delhi: Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

On March 5, 2024, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ in her maiden Budget speech, under which women above 18 years will receive a monthly cash transfer of ₹1,000. With an outlay of ₹2,000 crores, the scheme is targetted to benefit 50 lakh women across the city. As per the final electoral roll of Delhi, there are 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital.

The implementation of the scheme has hit a roadblock as AAP chief and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection to the Delhi excise scam on March 21, 2024. Recently, in July, the Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot told his department to draft a Cabinet note for implementing the scheme. This note will be reviewed by other departments like finance, law, and planning before it gets the cabinet’s nod and subsequently sent to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for final consent.

With Mr. Kejriwal’s extended time in jail and the State government’s ongoing tussle with the L-G, disbursal under the scheme might be delayed. Delhi goes to the polls early next year.

Madhya Pradesh: Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana

With eye on the State polls in March 2023, then-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’, under which women whose family income is capped at ₹2.5 lakhs will receive ₹1000 monthly. After the BJP was re-elected in the State, the new CM Mohan Yadav increased the monthly disbursal to ₹1250 and promised to hike it up to ₹3000 over a period of time.

The scheme was aimed only at married women between 21 and 60 years of age which included divorced, widowed and abandoned women. Eligible beneficiaries must be enrolled under the State’s Samagra portal. As of date, 1.29 crore women have been enrolled for the scheme and the State government has allotted the scheme ₹18,984 crores for 2024-25.

West Bengal: Lakshmir Bhandar scheme

Campaigning for re-election in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee announced the Lakshmir Bhandar programme in February 2021 to provide financial assistance to women between the ages 25 to 60 years. Under the scheme, women belonging to SC/ST communities receive ₹ 1200 monthly, while women from other categories receive ₹1000 monthly. All eligible women must be enrolled under the State government’s ‘Swasthyasathi’ scheme.

Covering 2.11 crore beneficiaries, the State government spent ₹10,101.87 crore in 2023-24 and has expanded its annual outlay to ₹12,000 crores. The scheme also seamlessly transfers the beneficiaries to the old age pension scheme once they pass 60 years, and they will continue to receive the same amount.

A study by noted economist Amartya Sen’s Pratichi Trust found that cash incentives have increased the ability of women beneficiaries to make financial decisions in the family. 85.55% of women report that they decide how to spend the money themselves, followed by 10.76% who make joint decisions with their husbands. 61.97% women beneficiaries surveyed felt that their position in the family has been enhanced due to Lakshmir Bhandar.

Jharkhand: Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana

Under this scheme, women between ages 21 and 50 years, with a family income capped at ₹ 3 lakhs annually, will receive ₹1,000 on the 15th of every month via DBT. The scheme is aimed to benefit 48 lakh women State-wide. Budgetary allocation for the scheme is not known. Jharkhand will also go to polls next year.

Karnataka: Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Within three months of being elected, the Siddaramiah-led Congress government in Karnataka launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide ₹2000 per month to women head of families in the State. With an outlay of ₹32,000 crore annually, the scheme saw 1.33 crore enrolling at the time of its launch.

Women who head families falling below poverty line (BPL), above poverty line (APL) and having Antyodaya (AAY) cards, are eligible to the monthly DBT. As of January 2024, 1.17 crore women were registered under the scheme and had availed ₹ 11,726 crore crores in 2023-24. The State government has allocated ₹28,608 crores for this scheme for 2024-25, announced Mr. Siddaramaiah in his Budget speech.

Similar to Maharashtra, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana’, on August 18, 2024, a day before Raksha Bandhan. At the scheme’s launch in Pakur, Mr. Soren transferred the first installment to 81,000 eligible women.

Tamil Nadu: Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

Fulfilling his pre-poll promise after two years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam on September 15, 2023. Under the scheme, women above 21 years of age recognised as heads of families have been granted the ‘right to basic income’ of ₹1000 per month. The amount has now been increased to ₹1200 per month.

The family income for the women must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh annually, families must be holding less than five acres of wetland or less than ten acres of dryland and they must consume less than 3,600 units of electricity per year for domestic use. Income certificate or land records are not needed to be obtained separately while applying.

A woman who is listed as head in the family card is eligible for the scheme. If a male is listed as head, his wife would be considered eligible for the scheme. In a family comprising of two or more women above 21 years, they can choose one as head to avail of benefits under the scheme. If the families are headed by unmarried single women, widows and or transgender persons, they will also be considered eligible. Families receiving pension for differently-abled members were later added to those eligible to apply.

Elected representatives from panchayat to parliament (except municipal council ward members) are ineligible to apply. Women owning any four-wheeler vehicles for personal use or owners of businesses with annual turnover of ₹50 lakhs are also excluded from the scheme.

At the time of the scheme’s roll out, 1.06 crore women were deemed eligible and the State has allocated ₹12,000 crore annually for the scheme. While ₹7000 crores was allocated for the scheme in 2023-24, an additional expense of ₹5696 crores was incurred due to the increase in monthly disbursal.

In all the above State schemes, the beneficiary must be a resident of the respective State and must own an Aadhar card-linked bank account. Neither she nor any family member must be a government employee or an income tax payer.

Are such cash transfer schemes effective?

As per a study by Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the DBT facility, which was first launched in 2013 for women bank account holders ,has seen ₹16.8 lakh crores transfered from inception till 2022. Of this amount, 33% was transferred during 2020-21, i.e., during COVID-19 lockdown. DBT, which is used in 316 government schemes, has benefited women’s decision-making within households and helped boost their education and job opportunities.

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which is the Centre’s flagship financial inclusion scheme to open a basic savings bank account, has allowed the Centre to easily identify female beneficiaries for DBT. This has helped the Centre to transfer ₹500 for three months to women who supported their households during the COVID-19 national lockdown.

Despite such DBT schemes, more than 32% of women-owned bank accounts in India are inactive, according to the Findex survey 2021. Moreover, among women with accounts, less than one-fifth save formally with the bank; most others merely use the account for withdrawal, availing government benefits and emergencies. Digital literacy is also an issue which hampers women – 60% of those between ages 15 and 49 own a mobile phone but only 30% can read texts or use the internet, as per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

In a nutshell, these schemes have boosted women’s decision-making in financial matters, but issues such as low digital and financial literacy, restrictive social norms, and insufficient assets for collateral are hindering India’s attempts to close the gender gap in financial inclusion.

