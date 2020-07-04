Ladakhis raise voice against Chinese intrusion; ignoring warning will cost India, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly.
Mr. Gandhi also shared a media report which showed some Ladakhis alleging that the Chinese have been occupying Indian territory in Ladakh.
Also read: India won’t import equipment from China, says Union Power Minister R.K. Singh
“Patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion. They are screaming a warning. Ignoring their warning will cost India dearly,” the former Congress president tweeted.
“For India’s sake, please listen to them,” he said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said countless residents of Ladakh who love their motherland are saying that China is occupying their land.
It is expected that in order to protect the motherland, the government will listen to the sentiments of the people of Ladakh and that of the entire India and will act, she said in a tweet in Hindi.
She also tagged a video of a person from Ladakh saying that China has been occupying Indian territory and its actions have increased in the last two months.
The Congress has been attacking the government over the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh.
In a clear message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had said the era of expansionism is over and that India’s enemies have seen the “fire and fury” of its armed forces, as he made an unannounced visit to Ladakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath