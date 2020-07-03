Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land, PM says otherwise, someone is lying: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over Chinese intrusions at the LAC, saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is “lying”.
“Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying,” he wrote on a Twitter.
Mr. Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.
The former Congress chief’s dig came on a day when Mr. Modi visited Nimu, a forward location in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.
Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the prime minister reached Leh around 9.30 a.m., sources said, adding that Modi was briefed by senior Army officers.
Mr. Gandhi has accused the prime minister of “surrendering” Indian land to China and “lying” on the border standoff issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath