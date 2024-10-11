Watch: What do the people of Ladakh want? | Explained

In a bold demonstration of activism, renowned environmentalist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, embarked on a remarkable journey, from Ladakh to New Delhi. But it is more than just a march. It’s a powerful symbol of the rights and recognition for the people of Ladakh.

Organised by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, the Delhi Chalo Padyatra aims to amplify demands for Statehood, Sixth Schedule Protections and greater political representation for the people of Ladakh.

What exactly does Ladakh seek? Why are its people asking for inclusion under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution? And how do voices like Sonam Wangchuk shape this movement? What transformation has Ladakh seen post 2019? And will their demands for Statehood solve the problem?

Reporting: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production and voiceover: Vishnoo Jotshi