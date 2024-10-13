GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sonam Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 20 protestors detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan

Published - October 13, 2024 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A policeman speaks with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk staging a protest demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, at the Ladakh Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

A policeman speaks with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk staging a protest demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, at the Ladakh Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday (October 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 20 other protestors for protesting outside the Ladakh Bhawan here on Sunday (October 13. 2024), officials said.

“Around 20 to 25 protesters, who were on fast with Mr. Wangchuk, were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station,” they said.

Heavy police deployment was arranged to maintain the law and order. Some of the protesters argued that they were not protesting but sitting peacefully.

Denied permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk undertakes indefinite fast

A senior police officer said the protesters do not have any permission to sit outside the Ladakh Bhawan.

“They have filed an application to hold a protest at the Jantar Mantar. Their application is under consideration. They are not allowed to protest at any other site. We have detained a few people, who will be released soon,” he said.

Mr. Wangchuk, along with his supporters, marched to Delhi from Leh demanding Ladakh’s inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

They were detained at the capital’s Singhu border earlier on September 30 by the Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

Sonam Wangchuk kept restricted to guest house, but Union government tells Delhi High Court he is not detained

The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Published - October 13, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

civil unrest / peace negotiations / Ladakh / Delhi / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.