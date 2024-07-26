ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:22 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 11:20 am IST - Drass, Kargil

The Shinkun La tunnel, set to become the world’s highest tunnel, aims to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, promoting Ladakh’s economic and social development

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ at the Kargil War Memorial on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the "first blast" for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi carried out the "first blast", marking the start of construction of the Shinkun La tunnel, remotely from Ladakh's Drass.

The project consists of a 4.1 km twin-tube tunnel, to be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 ft. on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road, to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

"Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh," a spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US