PM Modi conducts 'first blast' of Shinkun La tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the "first blast" for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Mr. Modi carried out the "first blast", marking the start of construction of the Shinkun La tunnel, remotely from Ladakh's Drass.

The project consists of a 4.1 km twin-tube tunnel, to be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 ft. on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road, to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

"Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh," a spokesperson said.

