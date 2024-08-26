Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday (August 26, 2024), said that the central government will create five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

In the X post, Mr. Shah said “In pursuit of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Home Minister further said “The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.”

Mr. Shah said the new district “will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

He further said “The Union Territory has been demanding inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution to protect its tribal identity, culture, land and resources.”

Also Read: A battle to save Ladakh, and all of humanity

‘Step towards better governance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the creation of five new districts in Ladakh as a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people, he said, congratulating them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.