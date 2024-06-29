Five Army soldiers swept away while crossing river during tank exercise in Ladakh

Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early on June 29, officials said.

They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from Leh, during an exercise around 1 a.m.

The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.

The bodies of the personnel — including one JCO and four jawans — has been recovered, Defence officials said. A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the loss of the five soldiers in the incident. “We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” Mr. Singh said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Significance of Daulat Beg Oldie

The crucial Sub-Sector North (SSN) consists of the Depsang plains and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO). Currently, the airfield at DBO and the area in general is accessible only by the 255 km-long Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road and work is in advanced stages on an alternate access Saser La, an ancient trade route. DBO also has one of the designated Border Personnel Meeting points between India and Chia to resolve incidents along the LAC.

Over the last decade, India had deployed tanks in Eastern Ladakh and there was significant deployment of tanks, infantry vehicles and other heavy equipment since the beginning of the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

