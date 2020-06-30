Ladakh standoff | Corps Commanders talks begin in Chushul

Talks between Corps Commanders of India and China began at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday morning aimed at reducing tensions along the border as earlier efforts at de-escalation made no headway on the ground.
The talks between Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based 14 Corps and Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District began at the Border Meeting Point at Chushul on the Indian side. The earlier round of talks were held on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul.
At the second round of talks on June 22, the two sides had come to a “mutual consensus” to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and defence sources had stated that modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and would be taken forward by both the sides. However, there has been no progress since, which officials described as a wait and watch situation.
A similar consensus agreed to between the Corps Commanders on June 6 was breached following the violent clash at Galwan valley which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel. India’s consistent demand has been restoration of status quo ante of pre-May 05 positions and deinduction of forces built up by China along the LAC. Satellite images and reports have since emerged showing further build-up of defensive positions by China at Galwan area, Pangong Tso and Depsang plains in the last few weeks.
