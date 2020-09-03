Ladakh standoff | Army chief arrives in Leh to review situation

NEW DELHI

03 September 2020 12:40 IST

Visit comes amid high tensions on the south bank of Pangong Tso

Amid high tensions on the south bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, Army chief Gen. Manoj Naravane on Thursday arrived in Leh to review the operational situation.

“The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Leh to review operational preparedness in Ladakh region following recent developments,” an Army source said.

Meanwhile, in Chushul, Brigadier-level talks between India and China continued for the fourth day in an attempt to de-escalate tensions. The talks resumed after discussions over the last three days remained inconclusive.

“The talks are going on but we must not expect much from them,” another source said.

In a pre-emptive move on August 29 and 30, the Army occupied certain unoccupied heights in the Chushul sector from Thakung to Rechin La within the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control, foiling the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attempts to dominate the heights.

The Army had said that PLA troops carried out aggressive moves on the night of August 29 to change the status quo on the South Bank of Pangong Tso and had been thwarted.

In the talks, China has demanded that India withdraw troops from these heights, which India has rejected.