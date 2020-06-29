Ladakh stand-off: Corps Commanders talks on Tuesday

The Corps Commanders of India and China are scheduled to meet for the third time on Tuesday amid continuing tensions along the border in Ladakh and no headway in the proposed de-escalation.

The talks are to be held around 10:30 a.m. at Chushul on the Indian side, a government source said on Monday.

The earlier talks were held on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul.

Like in earlier talks, the Indian side on Tuesday will be led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and the Chinese side by Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

At the second round of talks on June 22, the two sides had come to a “mutual consensus” to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and defence sources had stated that the modalities for disengagement from all the friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and would be taken forward by both the sides. However, there has been no progress since,which officials described as a wait and watch situation.

A similar consensus agreed between the Corps Commanders on June 6 was breached following the clash at Galwan Valley that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel.

India’s consistent demand has been the restoration of status quo ante of pre May 5 positions and de-induction of forces built up by China along the LAC.

Satellite images and reports have since emerged showing a further build-up of defensive positions by China at Galwan area, Pangong Tso and Depsang plains in the last few weeks.