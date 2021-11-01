National

Ladakh police file case against activist Kargili over Tripura tweets

Police detain activists during a protest outside the Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi on October 29, 202, against alleged anti-muslim violence in Tripura   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Ladakh police have lodged a case against prominent social activist Sajjad Kargili over his tweets on the recent alleged rioting against Muslims and their religious places in Tripura.

“I was summoned by the police over my tweets, which were merely reposting of the reportage coming from Tripura of the alleged violence. Kargil has no history of causing any harm to any outsider or people of any faith. The case seems a police overreach and intimidation against those who highlight any unjust event,” Mr. Kargili, who contested the previous Lok Sabha elections from Kargil, said.

The case was filed under Section 107 and 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for “likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb the public tranquillity” on October 29.

The police had asked Mr. Kargili to present himself before a magistrate, saying “your tweet has a tendency to create an impression among people that such occurrences have taken place and is, therefore, likely to spread hate and dislike against members of a particular community.”

The police said such tweets may result in harassment of visitors in Kargil district. “The content of your tweet may likely pose a big threat to tourists coming from different parts of the country, particularly the members of Hindus and Buddhists, who are in minority in Kargil district,” the police stated.


