Ladakh face-off: U.S. Senators express solidarity with India

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Republican Senator Marco Rubio speaks to India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Expressing solidarity with the people of India on the Ladakh face-off with China, a top U.S. senator has said India had made it clear that it would not be bullied by Beijing.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to “express our solidarity with the people of #India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China”.

“India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing,” the Senator from Florida tweeted.

On the Senate Floor, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.

A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India.

“China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude,” the top Republican Senator had said.

