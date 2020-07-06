Ladakh face-off | Reports of troops withdrawal a positive development, says Congress

The Congress on Monday described the reports of ‘disengagement and withdrawal’ of Chinese troops from the Galwan Valley as a positive development and asserted that restoration of status quo was crucial to rebuild trust.

“Reports of Chinese troops withdrawal from Galwan Valley is a positive development. Disengagement and de-escalation on Line of Actual Control is a priority. India must insist for pull back in Pangong Tso. There is need for eternal vigil,” tweeted senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

“China needs to realise that stability and peace at borders and restoration of status quo is a must to rebuild trust. Proud of our Army for standing firm in nation’s defence,” he added.

Poser to govt.

The party, however, continued to attack the Modi government and the BJP over their response to China. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned why the Prime Minister had not wished the Tibetan spiritual leader.

“We waited for Hon’ble @PMOIndia to lead the nation in wishing HE the Dalai Lama a very Happy Birthday. Modi ji may have had his compulsions for not doing so. On behalf of the entire Nation, we wish HE @DalaiLama a long and healthy life. We are privileged for your blessings,” Mr. Surjewala tweeted.

At an online press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that Gujarat had become the ‘epicentre’ of Chinese investment and, even in the past 20 days, “it has been business as usual without a comma or a question mark.”

Responding to reports of withdrawal of Chinese troops, Mr. Khera said, “Our brave Army has been trying to push the Chinese PLA back and we are very happy to see these reports that we have succeeded .... What we are worried about, however, is the Prime Minister’s comments that he made at the all-party meeting in which he said no one has entered our territory or occupied any of our post.”

“These are the issues that will only find a lot of merit when the Prime Minister or the Raksha Mantri both come and clarify once for all what is the situation on the Ladakh border,” he added.