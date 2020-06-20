Ladakh face-off | PM's comments at all-party meeting has left everyone bewildered, says Chidambaram

20 June 2020 13:28 IST

After Mr. Modi’s statement yesterday, China has blamed India for the clashes and has re-asserted its claim to the entire Galwan Valley.

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments at an all- party meet yesterday that no outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh and no border post of the Indian Army had been captured by outside forces.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of surrendering land to China

“Prime minister's comments at the conclusion of the all-party meeting has left everyone bewildered. It is quite obvious that prime minister's statement contradicts the earlier statement made by the Army chief, Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister,” said Mr. Chidambaram, in a press conference.

Advertising

Advertising

"We would also like to ask, if no Chinese troops were inside Indian territory, where did the clashes take place on June 15-16? Where were 20 Indian soldiers killed and 85 injured?" he asked.

"If no Chinese troops are inside Indian territory in Ladakh, why did 20 soldiers have to make the supreme sacrifice?"

After Mr. Modi’s statement yesterday, China has blamed India for the clashes and has re-asserted its claim to the entire Galwan Valley.

“What is the government’s answer to this claim by the Chinese? Will the Government of India reject it?” Mr. Chidambaram enquired.

He added: “When the PM said a few days ago that the “sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain, what did he have in mind? Why and where did the soldiers sacrifice their lives, and how will the government ensure that the sacrifice will not be in vain?”

Also read: Ladakh face-off | China’s PLA Army meticulously planned attack in Galwan, says senior government official

“We ask these questions while reiterating our total support to the Government of India and India’s defence forces,” said Mr. Chidambaram.