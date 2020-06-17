Ladakh face-off: PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19

A day after the Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face off between India and China in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled an all-party meet for June 19 to discuss the situation.
The meeting will involve presidents of all major political parties, and will be held virtually keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.
While PM Modi is yet to comment on the casualties or the incident, he met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, till Tuesday late evening.
The decision to hold an all-party meet comes after the government came under heavy criticism by the Opposition over its silence on China’s claims on the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso.
“Two days after 20 of our soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh, and China invaded our territory, where is our Prime Minister hiding? Please come out of hiding, we are all with you in this crisis, the whole country is backing you,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a video message and tweet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath