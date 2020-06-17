Ladakh face-off: PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19

A day after the Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face off between India and China in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled an all-party meet for June 19 to discuss the situation.

The meeting will involve presidents of all major political parties, and will be held virtually keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

While PM Modi is yet to comment on the casualties or the incident, he met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, till Tuesday late evening.

The decision to hold an all-party meet comes after the government came under heavy criticism by the Opposition over its silence on China’s claims on the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso.

“Two days after 20 of our soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh, and China invaded our territory, where is our Prime Minister hiding? Please come out of hiding, we are all with you in this crisis, the whole country is backing you,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a video message and tweet.