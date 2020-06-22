Ladakh face-off | Govt., Opposition should work with maturity, says Mayawati

Lucknow

22 June 2020 14:34 IST

The BSP president said the entire country was sad and angry over the death of 20 Army personnel.

BSP president Mayawati on Monday said the government and Opposition should work with maturity and solidarity in tackling the tension at the border with China.

She said the whole country was sad and angry over the death of 20 Army personnel, including a colonel, in a clash with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on June 15.

“For this, both the government and the Opposition have to work with full maturity and solidarity...,” she said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that in such difficult and challenging times, the opinion of the people and experts regarding the course of action of the government of India may differ, “but it is best to leave it to the government to watch over national interest and protect the borders.”