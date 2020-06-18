Ladakh face-off | ‘Exaggerated claims’ contrary to June 6 military commanders agreement, India tells China

NEW DELHI

18 June 2020 02:21 IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 17 afternoon when he held the Chinese forces responsible for the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

“Exaggerated” claims will not help realise the understandings reached during the June 6 meeting between the Indian and the Chinese senior commanders, said Anurag Srivastava, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The response of the Indian diplomat came hours after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke of China’s “firm will” in ensuring protection of its sovereign territory, indicating that Galwan Valley in Ladakh is part of China.

“Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between senior commanders on June 6 should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” said Mr. Srivastava.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Mr. Wang on June 17 afternoon when he held the Chinese forces responsible for the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Full details of the incident are yet to be available with unconfirmed reports suggesting that several Indian soldiers remain missing after the violent clashes of June 15.

Mr. Jaishankar described the killing of Indian soldiers as an “unprecedented development” which will “have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship” with China. At the end of the conversation, both the Ministers however, agreed to deal with the “overall situation in a responsible manner” keeping in view of the understandings of June 6.

The Hindu had reported that both sides were expected to hold a series of meetings after the June 6 talks at the level of senior commanders of Indian and Chinese forces.