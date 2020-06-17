Ladakh face-off | China’s Foreign Minister blames India ‘for deliberately provoking’ border clash

CHENNAI

Following a telephone call between Foreign Ministers, both sides agree “to cool down the situation”.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday accused India of “deliberately provoking” Monday’s clash at the border that claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

In a phone call with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Mr. Wang blamed Indian soldiers for “openly breaking the consensus reached at the military-level meeting between the two sides” on June 6.

“Once the situation in the Galwan Valley had calmed down, they crossed the Line of Actual Control again, and deliberately provoked and violently attacked the officers and soldiers who negotiated on the spot, leading to fierce physical clashes, resulting in casualties. This dangerous act of the Indian Army seriously violated the agreement reached between the two countries on the border issue and seriously violated the basic norms of international relations,” Mr. Wang was quoted as saying by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The MFA said he conveyed China’s “strong protest” and “demanded that the Indian side conduct a thorough investigation on this, severely punish those responsible for the incident, strictly control the frontline troops, and immediately stop all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents cannot occur again.

“The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard territorial sovereignty,” he said.

According to the MFA’s statement in Beijing, following the call both sides agreed “to cool down the situation”.

“The two sides agreed to deal fairly with the serious events caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley, jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings of the two sides, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries,” said the statement.

Mr. Wang said “both China and India are emerging powers with a population of over one billion people, and accelerating our own development and revitalization is our respective historical missions”. “For this reason, mutual respect and mutual support is the right direction for the two sides, which is in the long-term interests of the two countries; mutual suspicion and mutual friction are evil paths, and contrary to the fundamental aspirations of the two peoples. The two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen the communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through the existing channels such as the meeting mechanism between the special representatives of the Sino-Indian border and the meeting mechanism of the border defence force, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area.”

Separately on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian declined to provide details on Chinese casualties from Monday’s clash, though reports have confirmed there were casualties on both sides.

Asked about China’s casualties, Mr. Zhao said, “I have stated that the Chinese and Indian border troops are now jointly dealing with relevant matters on the ground. I have nothing to add at the moment.” Asked about the likelihood of escalation, he said, “From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes.”

Indian government sources said as per the U.S. intelligence reports, the Chinese suffered 35 casualties which may include deaths and injured, PTI reported.

China was unlikely to confirm the number, said M. Taylor Fravel, an expert on the Chinese military at MIT. “I can think of no armed conflict involving China where it has released casualty figures publicly at the time of the conflict,” he said. “Usually, they are published years or decades later,” he noted on Twitter, pointing out that casualties from the 1962 were only revealed for the first time in an internal history published in 1994.

On Tuesday, both the People’s Daily, which is the Communist Party’s official mouthpiece, and the PLA Daily, army’s official paper, made no mention of the clash, which marked the most serious violence on the border since 1967.

The clash was, however, discussed widely on Chinese social media. On the Twitter equivalent Sina Weibo, the China-India border clash topic had 1.05 billion views and 1,10,000 comments as of Wednesday evening.