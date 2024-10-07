We are ready to protest for another 15 years if constitutional safeguards not given: Ladakh Buddhist Association President

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), an influential religious body in Ladakh, said on Monday (October 7, 2024) that it was ready to protest for another 15 years, if necessary if the demand for constitutional safeguards was not met.

LBA president Cherring Dorjay Lakruk said in an interview to The Hindu that any adverse action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had consequences in Ladakh. After his detention by the Delhi Police on September 30, people had resorted to stone pelting and stopped traffic in Ladakh, causing inconvenience to tourists from other parts of the country.

Mr. Wangchuk and 20 volunteers have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, surviving on salt and water at Ladakh Bhavan in Delhi since Sunday after he failed to get an audience with the Prime Minister, Home Minister or the President of India.

Mr. Wangchuk, who along with 150 people from Ladakh had set out on a foot march from Leh on September 1, was detained by the police as the contingent reached the Delhi border on September 30.

After remaining in detention for five days, Mr. Wangchuk was released on October 6.

Mr. Lakruk is also the co-convenor of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), a civil society organisation, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been protesting for the past four years seeking Statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution (tribal status for Ladakh), employment opportunities for the local people and a Rajya Sabha seat and a Lok Sabha seat each for the two regions.

“The arrest of Sonam Wangchuk could lead to law and order problems. After Mr. Wangchuk was detained in Delhi, people reacted spontaneously and there was a law and order problem here. A call was given to stop vehicles from plying and when somebody tried to go against it, stones were pelted and vehicles were damaged but our volunteers controlled the situation. The tourist season is going on, the government should not do anything adverse,” Mr. Lakruk, a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.

He said Mr. Wangchuk was ready to sit on a fast for 28 days but would call it off if the government invited the high-powered committee for talks in the next few days.

“We have not spoken with the Lieutenant Governor. To resume talks or not is in the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah, nothing happens in the Ministry without his nod. We started the protest under compulsion. Staying away from home and sitting on a fast is not easy. We are prepared for a long haul, the struggle may continue for 10-15 years. We know it will not be solved immediately. We have to keep hammering so that the conscience of the people is alive,” he said.

Ladakh became a Union Territory without a Legislative Assembly on August 5, 2019 after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was read down by the Parliament.

