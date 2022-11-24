Lachit Borphukan epitomised unparalleled courage: PM Modi on birth anniversary of Ahom General

November 24, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to the General

PTI

The 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom Commander Lachit Borphukan, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th century Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, and said he epitomised unparalleled courage.

General Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and was known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat, that thwarted an attempt by the Mughal forces to capture Assam.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 as a tribute to General Borphukan's valour and heroism.

"Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

"He [Borphukan] epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader," Mr. Modi said.

A three-day mega event to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan began in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated the celebrations on Wednesday morning in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister Modi will attend a function marking the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.

