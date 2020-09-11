LAC standoff | Officials confirm two incidents of firing at south bank of Pangong Tso

New Delhi

11 September 2020

Shots were first fired on August 30 as Indian troops prevented PLA efforts to change status quo.

The south bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) where Indian and Chinese troops are currently engaged in a face-off, witnessed firing in the air not only on September 7 but also a week earlier, a senior government official told The Hindu.

The official said the first incident when a few rounds were fired in the air was reported on August 30 from the same area. It was not clear how the firing began.

This is the first time since 1975 that shots were fired along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian Army said on Tuesday that it was the Chinese troops who fired a few rounds in the air on September 7.

On August 31, the Army issued a statement, saying China had carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo in the south bank of the Pangong Tso and “Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity”.

The official said the two instances of firing were worrying as no concrete solution on restoring the status quo had been achieved so far through military and diplomatic-level dialogue.

“So far, the policy at the China border has only been reactionary. China takes some action and Indian troops react. It cannot be a long-term solution as winter is approaching and it will be difficult to maintain posts at such high altitudes,” said the official.

Till now, no dispute has been reported in the south bank and for the past week, the Indian Army has dominated the ridges and hills here.

The official asserted that the Army had not transgressed into Chinese territory and was occupying ridges and heights that fall in Indian territory.

China has been amassing troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since April-May. Many areas in Depsang, Gogra-Hot Springs, Galwan and the north bank of Pangong Tso, within the LAC, have been out of bounds for patrolling by Indian troops since May.On June 15, as many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the Galwan Valley.

The official said the number of Indian troops in eastern Ladakh has been doubled in the past few days. “Both sides carry automatic weapons now but it is as per the agreed norms and within the prescribed limit. We have no clarity till when the tensions will persist,” said the official.

As reported by The Hindu, a massive build-up had again begun in the Finger area of the north bank since Tuesday evening but no violent incident was reported.

“The current position in south bank gives the Indian troops an advantage as they have a clear vision of the Chinese base at Moldo. They are exposed. The action at north bank seems to be a reaction to it. China is occupying ridges and heights in the Finger area of north bank, India has matched presence,” the official said.