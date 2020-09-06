LAC standoff | No progress in Brigadier-level talks between India and China at Chushul

NEW DELHI

06 September 2020 23:19 IST

There is no change in the ground situation, says a defence source

Brigadier-level talks between India and China on Sunday at Chushul ended without any breakthrough for de-escalation on the South Bank of Pangong Tso, a defence source said.

The talks are continuing to keep the engagement going and prevent any escalation, the source said. These ground conversations keep happening, the source said.

Amid a fresh spike in tensions on the South Bank, the talks at Chushul have been going on the entire week but have remained inconclusive. There is no change in the ground situation, the source said.

Last Monday, the Army said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops had carried out aggressive moves on the night of August 29 to change the status quo on the South Bank and the attempts had been thwarted. Since then tensions have remained high in the area with additional deployments by both sides.