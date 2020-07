LAC standoff: ‘More meetings’ expected at military and diplomatic level

Indian soldiers walk at the foothills of a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 25, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Delhi

01 July 2020 16:05 IST

After a third round of meetings at Corps Commander level, an Indian military source said on Wednesday that more meetings were expected at the military and diplomatic level to arrive at a “mutually agreeable solution.”

Talks between Corps Commanders of India and China began at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday morning aimed at reducing tensions along the border as earlier efforts at de-escalation made no headway on the ground.

“More meetings were expected at the military and diplomatic level to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” the source told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Both sides have emphasised the need for an expeditious, phased and step wise de-escalation as a priority, the Indian military source said.

Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based 14 Corps and Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District took part in the meeting on Tuesday at the Border Meeting Point at Chushul on the Indian side. The earlier round of talks were held on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul.

At the second round of talks on June 22, the two sides had come to a “mutual consensus” to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and defence sources had stated that modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and would be taken forward by both the sides. However, there has been no progress since, which officials described as a wait and watch situation.

A similar consensus agreed to between the Corps Commanders on June 6 was breached following the violent clash at Galwan valley which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel. India’s consistent demand has been restoration of status quo ante of pre-May 05 positions and deinduction of forces built up by China along the LAC. Satellite images and reports have since emerged showing further build-up of defensive positions by China at Galwan area, Pangong Tso and Depsang plains in the last few weeks.