LAC standoff: India, China to hold fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks today

New Delhi:

02 August 2020 08:33 IST

Four rounds of talks have been held so far to de-escalate from the build-up areas in Galwan Valley, Gogra-Hot Springs and Finger area along the Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladakh sector along the LAC

The fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on Sunday in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Corps Commanders of the two sides have held four rounds of talks so far on June 6, 22, 30 and July 14 to de-escalate from the build-up areas in Galwan Valley, Gogra-Hot Springs and Finger area along the Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladakh sector along the LAC.

India has demanded that status quo be restored along the unsettled boundary line. China had massed troops since April-May all along Eastern Ladakh and occupied positions in India’s perception of the LAC.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the disengagement process of troops had not yet been completed. China has maintained that the process is complete.

The Corps Commanders meeting follows a third round of a virtual conference of the ‘Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India China Border Affairs’ grouping.