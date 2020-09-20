LAC standoff | India-China Corps Commander talks on September 21

India and China are scheduled to hold the 6th round of Corps Commander talks at 9 a.m. on Monday on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul, a defence source said on Sunday. For the first time, a Joint Secretary-level official from the Ministry of External Affairs will be part of the delegation, the source said.
Joint Secretary East Asia Navin Srivastava will be part of the Indian delegation. He has been part of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) talks between India-China border affairs.
The talks assume importance following the meeting between Foreign Ministers S. Jaishankar and Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10 where they agreed on a five-point plan for disengagement and de-escalation along the disputed boundary in Ladakh.
The focus would be on complete disengagement and the Indian position remains restoration of status quo ante of pre-May positions, sources said.
