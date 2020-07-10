LAC standoff | First phase of disengagement completed, say sources

NEW DELHI:

PLA retreats from base of Finger 4 to Finger 5: sources.

Chinese troops have fully moved back from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5 at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh while they continue to occupy the ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. They have thinned down but not pulled back from ridge lines of Finger 4, a defence source said. The disengagement from Patrolling Point 17A is fully complete, another source said.

Chinese troops have removed their tents and fully moved their troops and vehicles from the base of Finger 4 to Finger 5, the source said.

Chinese troops have thinned down in terms of numbers on the ridgelines at Finger 4 in the last few days, but they have not pulled back yet, the second source said.

The first phase of disengagement is now fully complete at PP 14, 15 and 17A with Indian troops too pulling back as per agreement after the Chinese troops moved back first.

Details of the next phase of disengagement would be worked out at the next round of Corps Commanders talks which are expected to be held next week. However, the date is not clear yet.

At the next round of talks, the focus would be on the next phase of disengagement from the standoff sites as well as pull back of the thousands of troops from the depth areas along the LAC.

There have been three rounds of Corps Commander-level talks so far on June 6, 22 and 30 in an attempt to resolve the situation along the LAC.

While there is some disengagement at Pangong Tso, there is a long way to go, a second defence source said referring to the ingress by China from Finger 8 to Finger 4 during the current standoff, which began in early May.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, Chinese troops pulled back from PP 14 and PP15 earlier this week.