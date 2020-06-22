Ladakh face-off | India, China Corps Commanders to hold talks

NEW DELHI:

Indian troops were attacked on June 15 resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, at Galwan

Following the escalation of violence on the border last week, India and China are scheduled to hold talks at the Corps Commander level on Monday to resolve the tension on the ground.

“Corps Commanders meeting is scheduled from 1130h at Moldo today,” a defence source said.

The first round of Corps Commander talks were held on June 6 where the two sides reached an important understanding on limited “disengagement”. However, the consensus was breached after Indian troops were attacked on June 15 during the de-escalation process, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, at Galwan.

The Indian side will be led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Leh based 14 Corps. Talks are scheduled on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul.