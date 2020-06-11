LAC row with China | Efforts on to resolve situation at earliest, says India

New Delhi

11 June 2020 18:39 IST

‘India, China maintaining military, diplomatic engagements’

India and China have reached a “consensus”, said China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), while the Ministry of External affairs asserted that the two sides were committed to resolving the situation “at the earliest” in an effort to ease tensions between their troops at several points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Referring to the Saturday military talks, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the “meeting [of Corps Commanders] was in continuation of the diplomatic and military engagements which both sides have maintained to address the situation in areas along the India-China border.”

LAC row | China reaches accord with India

Advertising

Advertising

“It was agreed that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders,” he said.

MFA spokesperson Hua Chunying, echoing a statement issued the day before, said on Thursday, “Diplomatic [and] military channels [on] the two sides are properly handling relevant issues with effective communication, have reached consensus and based on that consensus both are taking actions to ease the situation”.

The remarks in New Delhi and Beijing came a day after military commanders at the Major General level on both sides met at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh in one of a series of talks planned between them aimed at resolving the stand-off at five identified “conflict points”: Patrolling Points 14, 15 and 17 (at Galwan), the North bank of Pangong Tso and Chushul.

Comment | Reimagining India-China border roads

‘Partial disengagement’

Indian government sources have said that they have been able to effect a “partial disengagement” at some of these points, which includes a reduction or “de-induction” of some forces on both sides.

However, at its weekly briefing, the MEA did not confirm these details officially, and said only that the two sides were engaged in resolving the situation “at the earliest”.

Mr. Srivastava said, “The two sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest as also to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. This is essential for the further development of India-China bilateral relations”.

While both sides are engaged in ground level military talks to resolve the tensions, defence sources confirmed that there had been troop mobilisation in various sectors of the LAC beyond Ladakh in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh over the last one month.

As reported earlier, China had mobilised troops closer to the border in Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in addition to the ingress into areas patrolled by India, apart from a major build-up of infrastructure and equipment on their side of the LAC. The Indian Army too had moved additional troops forward in all these locations as a precaution, the sources said.

However, the sources clarified that the build-up of troops on both sides preceded the talks. The build-up was before the Corps Commander level talks. But after that there had been partial disengagement, the sources added.