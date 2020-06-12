LAC | Major Generals meet again amid limited disengagement of troops

India and China held another round of Major General-level talks on Friday to resolve the standoff on the border in Ladakh. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held another review meeting on the progress of these ground level talks with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three Service Chiefs, sources said.

Separately, sources said, the limited “disengagement” of troops agreed upon last week was currently “underway” at some of the standoff points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Focus on de-escalation

A High-Level Military Conference between Major Generals was held in the Patrolling Point area with focus on de-escalation in Patrolling Points 14, 15 and 17A and Gogra areas, defence sources confirmed. However, details of the meeting were not immediately known.

This is the second round of talks at the Major General level this week and intended to take forward the understanding reached last week at the Corps Commander level. This is also the fifth round of Major General-level talks since the beginning of the standoff in early May.

At the Corps Commanders meeting last week, both sides mutually agreed and identified five locations of conflict currently — PP 14, 15 and 17, North bank of Pangong Tso and Chushul. Talking of this, defence sources said at the Galwan area, the disengagement has happened earlier and in Gogra and at Patrolling Points 15 and 17A, the limited “deinduction” is underway.

Sources said Finger 4, the mountain spur at Pangong Tso, where Chinese troops moved inside Indian territory and dug in, will take time to be resolved. “They (Chinese) will hold on to it for sometime before a resolution,” sources said, adding that this would be taken up at the Corps Commander level at a later date.

Another issue needing resolution is overall de-induction of troops amassed along the LAC by China. India’s forward deployment will continue till then, sources added. Official sources had recently acknowledged that China had undertaken troop mobilisation along the LAC on its side in various sectors in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh and in response India, too, had moved troops forward. More ground level talks are scheduled at the ranks of Colonel, Brigadier and Major General.