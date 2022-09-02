Labourer from West Bengal shot at by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

The victim Muneerul Islam, who hails from West Bengal, has been shifted to hospital.

PTI Srinagar
September 02, 2022 10:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters during a candle light vigil against targeted killings, in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Militants on Friday, September 2, 2022, opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

Ground Zero | Civilian killings in Kashmir | A throwback to the 1990

Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.

The incident took place in Ugergund area on Friday morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An inquiry is being carried out, the police official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
act of terror
Jammu and Kashmir
minority group

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app