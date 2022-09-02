Labourer from West Bengal shot at by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

Protesters during a candle light vigil against targeted killings, in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Militants on Friday, September 2, 2022, opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.

The incident took place in Ugergund area on Friday morning.

An inquiry is being carried out, the police official added.