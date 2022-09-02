Labourer from West Bengal shot at by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

PTI September 02, 2022 10:31 IST

The victim Muneerul Islam, who hails from West Bengal, has been shifted to hospital.

The victim Muneerul Islam, who hails from West Bengal, has been shifted to hospital.

Militants on Friday, September 2, 2022, opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said. Ground Zero | Civilian killings in Kashmir | A throwback to the 1990 Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said. The incident took place in Ugergund area on Friday morning. An inquiry is being carried out, the police official added.



