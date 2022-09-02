Labourer from West Bengal shot at by militants in J&K’s Pulwama
The victim Muneerul Islam, who hails from West Bengal, has been shifted to hospital.
Militants on Friday, September 2, 2022, opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.
Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.
The incident took place in Ugergund area on Friday morning.
An inquiry is being carried out, the police official added.
