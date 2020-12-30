Labour surveys to start in March: Minister

NEW DELHI:

30 December 2020 17:42 IST

Results of four separate surveys for migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals, and the transport sector, by October 2021

Four separate surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals, and the transport sector, would be started in March 2021 and completed by October, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday.

Mr. Gangwar was speaking at the release of a stamp commemorating the centenary of the Labour Bureau, which will carry out the surveys. A message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also played at the event, in which he said the four labour Codes being implemented by the government would protect the workers’ interest and lead to increasing productivity, a Labour Ministry statement said.

The Minister said the Labour Bureau had conducted the first-of-its-kind Quarterly Employment Surveys of enterprises that would be relaunched in a new format soon.

“The Bureau has recently been entrusted with four all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, employment generated by professionals, and transport sector, which will be launched by early March 2021 and the results of these will be available by October 2021,” Mr. Gangwar said.

He said authentic data on employment in organised and unorganised sectors was needed for policy-making. The lack of data on migrant workers had been highlighted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown that led to the exodus of workers from cities to their home towns and villages earlier this year.