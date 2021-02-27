Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur rejoins farmers’ protests

Ms. Kaur urges people to raise their voice for the release of Shiv Kumar, who is a co-accused in criminal cases registered against her.

A day after she was granted bail, labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur on February 27 urged people to raise their voice for the release of Shiv Kumar, who is a co-accused in criminal cases registered against Ms. Kaur.

Mr. Kumar, the president of Majdoor Adhikar Sanghathan, was held a few days after the arrest of Ms. Kaur.

The Hindu Profiles | Nodeep Kaur — Always at the forefront

She was arrested on January 12 for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company. She has been charged with rioting and attempt to murder.

“Mr. Kumar is in jail even today. No one is talking about him. He is innocent. He was severely beaten up by the police and his bones are broken. I request people to raise their voice for his bail as well,” Ms. Kaur said during a press conference at Singhu border.

A medical examination of Mr. Kumar done by a Chandigarh-based hospital found two fractures on his hand and foot along with some broken nail beds on his toe.

Ms. Kaur’s arrest received global attention after Meena Harris, the niece of American Vice-President Kamala Harris, tweeted saying the activist was arrested and tortured in police custody.

Ms. Kaur, who rejoined the farmers’ protest at Singhu border on Saturday, said the movement has space for everyone to contribute, whether it is farmers or workers.

Ms. Kaur also accused the police of beating her up in the custody.

“They abused me, pulled my hair, slapped me and made me sign papers forcefully. I couldn’t even walk,” she alleged.

In her bail plea also, the 23-year-old activist had claimed to have been severely beaten up at a police station after she was arrested by the Sonipat Police on January 12.

However, police have denied the charge as “baseless”.