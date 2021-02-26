Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail

Chandigarh

26 February 2021 12:10 IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur in a case of attempt to murder and rioting, among others.

“The court has granted bail to Naudeep Kaur. While granting, the court observed that Section 307 [attempt to murder] is debatable at this stage of the case,” Ms. Kaur’s counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema told The Hindu.

Also Read Nodeep Kaur’s bail plea speaks of custodial torture Advertising Advertising

“Once the order is signed, she can walk out from jail,” he said.

Ms. Kaur, who was arrested by the Haryana police in January and is currently in Karnal Jail, said in her bail plea that she was beaten up, tortured and “made to sign on blank papers” at a police station.

The police have denied the allegations.

Her application for bail added that she was being falsely implicated and targeted as she had successfully generated massive support in the Kundli industrial area in favour of the ongoing farmers’ movement against the Centre’s new farm laws, which has earned the wrath of the administration.