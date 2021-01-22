National

Labour Ministry’s Republic Day tableau to highlight reforms

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry’s tableau for the Republic Day parade will depict the recent labour reforms brought by the government, a Ministry statement said on Friday.

The theme of the tableau is “respect for hard work and equal rights for all,” it said.

“The tableau art portrays the transformation that will come into the life of organised and unorganised workers after the implementation of the recent labour codes,” the statement said.

Passed by Parliament in 2020 and 2019, the four labour codes have amalgamated 29 Central labour laws and are expected to be implemented by April 1.

