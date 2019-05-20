Labour Ministry seeks representations on wage board notification

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry last week sought representations from all those who would be affected by its notification of certain changes to the wage board for journalists and non-journalist employees of newspapers and news agencies.

According to a gazette notification on May 14, the Ministry gave respondents 30 days to submit their written representations on its decision to merge and re-notify two notifications regarding the Manisana Wage Board, which was accepted by the government in 2000. The two notifications had been challenged by the Manipal Media Network Limited because the employers had not been given notice about the award. The Karnataka High Court had on February 1, 2006 quashed the two notifications, the gazette notification noted.

However, the Statesman Mazdoor Union had moved the Delhi High Court in 2014 seeking directions to the Centre to re-notify them. Disposing of the petition on July 6, 2018, the Delhi High Court directed the government to dispose of the union’s representation. While hearing the Statesman Limited, the employers’ appeal against the July 6, 2018 order, a Division Bench of the High Court observed that the implementation of the Majithia Wage Board, which was accepted by the government in 2011, would “not efface the Manisana Wage Board recommendations”, the notification read.

The notification said the wages of part-time correspondents and photographers would not be less than 50% of the basic pay plus dearness allowance of full-time correspondents and photographers at similar levels if working at district headquarters.

On DA, the May 14 notification said it “may be sanctioned as soon as the figures for the quarter for which average All India Consumer Price Index is to be used for determining the rate becomes available. It will become payable from the beginning of the quarter immediately succeeding the quarter for which the average Index figures are used for determining the rate.”

According to officials of the Labour Ministry, though the issue was raised by the Statesman union, the notification would be the enabling legal document for all concerned.