Labour Ministry launches online skills training course

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Friday that it had started free online career skills training through its National Career Service project for job-seekers registered with it.

The course on soft skills, launched in partnership with TCS iON, helps job-seekers improve their "corporate etiquette, inter-personal skills, presentation skills" etc., said a Ministry statement.

The training modules are available on the NCS portal in Hindi and English, it added. About 1 crore job-seekers and 54,000 employers are registered on the portal, the Ministry said.