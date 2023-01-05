Labour Ministry cautions against ‘private’ surveys on unemployment

January 05, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Labour Ministry, apparently irked over the routine unemployment data published by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), has cautioned against such surveys conducted by private organisations. The Ministry said here in a statement on Wednesday that such surveys are “generally neither scientific nor based on internationally accepted norms.” The Ministry said the “official data” on employment and unemployment are released by the Ministry of Statistical and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

Rebutting the CMIE analysis that the unemployment rate in the country has touched 16-month high figure of 8.3% in December, the Ministry said the PLFS indicated that the employment market has not only recovered the jolt of COVID-19 pandemic, but also is at levels higher than the pre-pandemic level.

Alleges bias

Without naming the CMIE, the Ministry said many private companies/organisations conduct surveys based on their own methodologies which were generally neither scientific nor based on internationally accepted norms. “Moreover, the methodology used by these companies/organisations usually have a bias towards over-reporting unemployment or under-reporting employment due to their own sampling procedure and definitions used for collection of data on employment/unemployment. The results of such surveys should be used with caution,” the Ministry said.

Pitching for the PLFS, the Centre said as per the available report, the worker population ratio was at the level of 44.5% during July-September, 2022 compared to 43.4% during the same quarter in 2019. “The unemployment rate during July-September, 2022 stood at the level of 7.2% compared to 8.3% in July-September, 2019. Thus, the data of PLFS indicate that the employment market has not only recovered the jolt of COVID-19 pandemic, but also is at levels higher than the pre-pandemic level,” the release added. Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav had also earlier cautioned against the “private” surveys, questioning their authenticity.

