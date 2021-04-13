National

Labour Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. File | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI: 13 April 2021 16:33 IST
Updated: 13 April 2021 16:33 IST

Gangwar asked those who had been in contact with him recently to get tested as well.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Mr. Gangwar said his COVID-19 test had come back positive. He said he had no symptoms and asked those who had been in contact with him recently to get tested as well.

