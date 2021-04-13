Labour Minister tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI:

13 April 2021 16:33 IST

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Mr. Gangwar said his COVID-19 test had come back positive. He said he had no symptoms and asked those who had been in contact with him recently to get tested as well.

