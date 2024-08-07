GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Labour Minister asks officers to speed up implementation of job incentive scheme

According to the Budget announcement, the Employment-Linked Incentive scheme aims to create over two crore jobs in the country in a period of two years

Updated - August 07, 2024 01:25 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday (August 6), chaired a meeting to expedite the implementation of the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in the Budget. Her directed the officials to work in a mission mode so that the scheme can bolster employment generation.

Dr. Mandaviya asked officials to create robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of the ELI Scheme reach the true beneficiaries. “It is imperative that our efforts are directed towards creating a sustainable and inclusive employment ecosystem. The ELI Scheme is designed to facilitate job creation, and provide incentives to employers and employees,” he said.

According to the Budget announcement, the ELI scheme aims to create over two crore jobs in the country in a period of two years. “This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood,” a government release said. Dr. Mandaviya asked the officers to carry out outreach and awareness campaigns among beneficiaries about the ELI Scheme.

