Laadli awards for two reporters of The Hindu

Recognition for gender sensitive coverage by 98 winners across 10 languages

Two articles published by The Hindu, including one from The Metroplus supplement, have won laurels at the 11th edition of the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for gender sensitivity 2021 (regional) announced online on Friday evening.

Soma Basu from the Madurai bureau of The Hindu Metroplus won the award for gender sensitivity in the southern region for article category for her article on the ‘A parallel pandemic as domestic abuse victims trapped with their abusers’.

Navamy Sudhish from the Kollam bureau of The Hindu was also awarded the Laadli Media award under print features category for ‘Don’t set us straight’.

The event had Faye D’Souza, independent journalist, and Sriram Haridass, Country Representative of United Nations Population Fund participating as chief guest and guest of honour respectively. Singer Vanshika Jaral’s performance was one of the highlights in the event.

This year, the annual awards were presented to 98 winners from across the country and representing 10 languages.

Laadli, a campaign that works for the empowerment of women and gender equality, is an initiative of Population First, a non-governmental organisation. Instituted to promote gender sensitivity in media, the awards are given for print, electronic and web media in more than 10 categories, including editorials, articles and features.