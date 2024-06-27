Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani discharged from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on June 26 night, was discharged on June 27, a hospital official said.

The 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure.

“Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged,” the AIIMS official said.

Mr. Advani was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 p.m. on June 26.

