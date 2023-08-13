HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G office’s communiqué drops the ‘Sher’ from Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre

The J&K administration first indicated the intention to change the name of the convention centre in 2020, but a formal order has not been issued till date

August 13, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
J&K Lieutenant-Governor’s (L-G) administration on August 13 dropped the title ‘Sher’ (lion), a reference to the late National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, from the name of the convention centre located on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, possibly indicating a change in its name.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor’s (L-G) administration on August 13 dropped the title ‘Sher’ (lion), a reference to the late National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, from the name of the convention centre located on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, possibly indicating a change in its name.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor’s (L-G) administration on August 13 dropped the title ‘Sher’ (lion), a reference to the late National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, from the name of the convention centre located on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, possibly indicating a change in its name.

Until Saturday, official communications referred to the ‘Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (SKICC), which on August 13 was termed ‘Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (KICC).

In a statement pertaining to an official function where L-G Manoj Sinha flagged off the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar, the official communiqué mentioned KICC several times. The rally was planned from the convention centre up to the Botanical Garden here.

The L-G administration first indicated the intention to change the name of the convention centre in 2020. However, a formal order has not been issued till date.

The convention centre was built in 1977 by renowned architect Joseph Stein. It was named Sher-i-Kashmir (‘Lion of Kashmir’) after the title used for Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, a towering figure in the erstwhile State’s politics.

Since the Union government ended Jammu & Kashmir’s special constitutional position in 2019, the L-G administration first dropped Mr. Abdullah’s name from the State Police awards. A holiday on Abdullah’s birth anniversary was also removed from the official calendar.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.