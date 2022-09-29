L. Adimoolam is the new director of PTI Board

K.N. Shanth Kumar was re-elected as vice-chairman

K.N. Shanth Kumar was re-elected as vice-chairman

K.N. Shanth Kumar was re-elected as the vice-chairman and L. Adimoolam was appointed the director of the Press Trust of India's (PTI) Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday.

Shanth Kumar, who is the vice-chairman of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd, was elected for a second one-year term. Printers Mysore publishes Deccan Herald, Prajavani, Sudha and Mayura newspapers from its headquarters in Bengaluru.

Adimoolam is the publisher of Dinamalar daily's Coimbatore edition and is also its business and technical head. An engineering graduate from the Regional Engineering College in Trichy, Adimoolam has been part of the senior management of Dinamalar for the last 37 years, handling both technical and marketing arenas.

He was instrumental in bringing the latest upgrades in printing, pre-press processes, distribution and web-media. He is also the secretary of RL Institute of Nautical Sciences, Madurai and Managing Director of RL Clean Power Pvt Ltd., the first solar power plant commissioned in Tamil Nadu.

Adimoolam is the immediate past president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), and a special invitee in the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Management Council in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shanth Kumar has been involved in the management of Printers Mysore in various roles since 1983. He was also chairman of the ABC, a member of the Executive Committee of INS for more than 20 years and a past chairman of the Board of Press Trust of India.

Shanth Kumar has a keen interest in sports and photography. He has covered several Olympic Games since 1988 as an accredited photographer, besides several other sporting events.

The 16-member Board of Directors of PTI is headed by Chairman Aveek Sarkar, who was elected in 2021 for a two-year term. Other directors include top publishers from across the country as well as eminent, independent personalities.

PTI is the country's largest and oldest private news agency, founded soon after Independence in 1947 by a group of newspapers, which also own it. The shareholders, however, receive no part of the company's profits, which go back towards the development and modernisation of the news agency.